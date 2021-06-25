Havelock Police searching for man wanted on sex crimes involving minor; Suspect may be in Carteret County

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT0 – The Havelock Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on sex crimes involving a minor.

Warrants are on file for second-degree and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The suspect is Dakota Collin Babin, 24, with blue eyes, blonde hair, approximately 5’8”.

Officers said Babin maybe in the Carteret County area living on Mile Road.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Babin, contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.