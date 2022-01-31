Havelock police searching for suspect in Kegs Sports Bar shooting

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Havelock Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a man that was a part of the Kegs Sports Bar shooting in October of 2021.

Demetrius Markeith McCoo, 20, has an outstanding warrant for felony accessory to murder. McCoo is believed to be in the Craven or Carteret County areas.

The investigation is ongoing and the Havelock Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation or others to call 252-447-3212. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by clicking here.