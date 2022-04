HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspects in a shooting that happened on April 16.

Officials said the shooting took place in the parking lot of 400 US Hwy. 70 West. The suspects are believed to be from the Greenville area. No further information was provided.

Anyone with any tips/information are encouraged to call the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212 or submit the tip online at www.havelocknc.us.