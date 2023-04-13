HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing child porn charges.

A tip, sent electronically from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, alleging child pornography activity was given to the Havelock Police Department. An investigation began by the police department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Johnny S. Davis Jr., 36, of Havelock was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was being held in Craven County Jail under a $20,000 bond. His first court appearance was Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone will information on this case is encouraged to call (252) 447-3212. To submit information anonymously. contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141 or visit this website.

The Havelock Police Department recommends that parents monitor their children’s internet activity and to educate them about possible dangers online. For more information regarding speaking with children about internet dangers, visit the CommonSenseMedia.org website or this website from the FBI.