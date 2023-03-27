HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Charlotte man is facing drug charges after Havelock police officers found marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in his possession during a traffic stop Saturday.

Terrell Lee Hegge, 25, received a $5,500 secured bond and was scheduled to make his first court appearance in Craven County on Monday.

Police say an equipment violation prompted the traffic stop. Officers found 4.2 pounds of marijuana and 150 dosage units of psilocybin mushrooms in Hegge’s possession. He was

charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(Havelock PD) (Havelock PD)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case should call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212. You can submit information anonymously at this link, or by calling Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.