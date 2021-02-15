Henderson police find girl who was subject of Amber Alert, arrest kidnapping suspect

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Henderson police say that they found a missing girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert.

Allie Michele Broadway, 12, was reported missing Friday and was in “extreme danger,” according to the Amber Alert.

Broadway was missing from her home in Bassett, Virginia, according to officials.

Her abduction occurred at 1 p.m. on Friday and she was last seen on Reed Creek Drive in Bassett.

Authorities say 21-year-old Kaleb Christopher Merritt was captured in Henderson, on Saturday.

Police said the missing girl and Merritt connected in December on Instagram and communicated through social media until Merritt traveled to Virginia this month to meet her.

Investigators say Merritt set up a camp in woods behind the girl’s home and met with her several times before convincing her to leave with him.

Henderson police said they found the pair around 7 p.m. Saturday behind the Dabney West Shopping Center at 1520 Dabney Drive.

Merritt was placed in the Vance County Detention Facility without bond to await extradition.

The girl was returned home safely through the investigating agency from Henry County, Virginia, Henderson police said.