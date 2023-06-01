TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the Edgecombe County Jail under a $1 million secured bond after multiple drugs including heroin and cocaine were seized from his home in Conetoe on Tuesday.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 305 Factory St. in Conetoe on Tuesday. The warrant stemmed from months of investigations into the ongoing sale and delivery of crack/cocaine in the Conetoe and Princeville areas, the sheriff’s office said.

Throughout the investigation, numerous controlled buys were conducted from James Jordan III who played the key role in the sale of crack cocaine from this residence and surrounding areas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon the execution of the search warrant, Jordan was seen entering the home moments before by the surveillance units. He was called out of the home and placed into custody without incident. Inside the home was a second male subject who was also detained and later released.

A search of Jordan’s vehicle led to the seizure of approximately 1,435 pressed fentanyl pills located in the glove box, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the residence yielded the following:

a Micro Draco 7.62x39mm firearm,

a plastic bag containing 62 pressed fentanyl pills,

two bundles of heroin stamped “Thriller”,

a box containing slips for packaging heroin,

two grams of crack/cocaine,

a plastic bag containing marijuana,

a plastic bag containing suspected MDMA, and

a digital scale.

Jordan was charged with: