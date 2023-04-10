GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) –A Pitt County man has been arrested after deputies uncovered heroin following a vehicle stop on Monday.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle where Deshon Epps, 27, of Pinetops, was a passenger at about 12:21 a.m. close to Belvoir Highway and Easy Street. A probable cause was developed to search the vehicle. The substance was found prepped for sale in individual packets.

Deputies said Epps provided a false name and was later identified. Epps had several outstanding warrants which included possession of heroin and possession of a Schedule I narcotic. Upon his arrest, it was also discovered that Epps was in possession of marijuana.

Epps was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport, possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. He has a $51,001 secured bond for the outstanding orders for arrest.