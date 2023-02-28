Hickory Police say a hospitalized man tried to murder another patient at Catawba Valley Medical Center on Feb. 24.

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory Police say a 22-year-old man attempted to murder another person on Feb. 24.

Authorities say a call came from Catawba Valley Medical Center’s Police Department requesting assistance investigating a serious assault on a patient by another patient around 7:08 a.m.

They say they opened an investigation and found that Joseph Lee Rosales attempted to murder the patient based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation.

Rosales is in the custody of the Catawba County Jail under a $175,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator R. Helderman directly at 828-261-2621.