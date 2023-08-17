HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The owners of Star Auto say seven cars were stolen from their High Point car lot and auto repair store in the past two days, and they are afraid it could happen again.

Surveillance video from the shop on South Main Street shows two people inside the shop and then trying keys in the parking lot to see which cars they could take.

Owners have tied the back door together the best they can, but there’s no easy solution for the huge gaping hole in the fence where the people who took the cars drove through, so they’re on pins and needles worried they’ll get hit a third time.

Star Auto employees spent Wednesday trying to find ways to secure their property in fear the people who stole seven of their cars could return.

The thieves shown in several minutes of surveillance video were able to drive through the fence which even has barbed wire on top of it, and the back door of the shop was busted open.

In the video, you can hear them say, “Run over it completely.”

Three of the cars have been recovered. Two of the missing cars were owned by customers who were getting their cars fixed there.

“One car, they took it out, and it had no gas, so they left it here. One car they left behind Tiki Club. Another car they just ran it in a ditch. That’s awful. Why would you do such a thing?” said Iqubal Tanveii, a friend of the Star Auto owners.

High Point police are investigating the car thefts, and the owners of the shop say they will sleep inside the store if they have to prevent more thefts, but it will take a while to recover from the damage.