High Point grocery store clerk shot, taken to hospital after dispute over beer; police searching for 2 suspects

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A store clerk is in the hospital after being shot on Saturday in a High Point grocery store after two men became impatient over a beer purchase, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 9:59 p.m., High Point officers responded to Apple Tree Grocery on East Green Drive when they were told about an assault.

When they arrived, officers found the 30-year-old store clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his groin and legs.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived and took him to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Police say two male suspects were impatient and did not want to wait to pay for their beer at the cash register and went into the beer cooler to persuade another employee to take their money. When he refused, they shot the store clerk, the release says.

The shooting was captured on video surveillance. The video shows two men arguing with the clerk in the beer cooler area.

As the two men leave the beer cooler, the taller man in a white shirt removes a handgun from his waistband and shoots the clerk multiple times.

After the shooting, both suspects exit the store and leave the area in a white Jeep Cherokee.

High Point police are still searching for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident please contact Detective Crump at (336) 887-7877. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.