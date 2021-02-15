High Point woman charged with murder in death of 1-year-old boy

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point woman is facing charges following the death of a child, according to a news release from High Point police.

Taporcsha S. Franklin, 33, is charged with felony child abuse and first-degree murder.

On Jan. 26, officers came to 224-C Brentwood St. on a medical assist call.

When officers arrived, the found a 1-year-old boy showing minimal signs of life, according to the release.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the body of the child. The medical examiner also told investigators there were previous injuries, indicating a history of physical abuse.

Franklin is being held in the Guilford County Jail.