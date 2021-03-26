High-speed chase ends with suspect later arrested, facing several charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on Thursday after an attempt to stop a vehicle he was in resulted in a high-speed chase.

Detectives observed a vehicle that was breaking the law just after 5 p.m. in the area of Mobley’s Bridge Road and Ivy Road. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop, which then led to a high-speed chase.

The speed and conditions of the chase were deemed to be too unsafe, so detectives ended the pursuit. They were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as Raquan Anthony Turnage, 25, of Grimesland. Warrants were obtained and he was arrested at his residence later that day without incident.

Turnage has been charged with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Driving While License Revoked

Fail to Heed Blue Light/Siren

Failure to Wear Seatbelt

Expired Registration Tag

Resisting Public Officer

He was released on a $25,000 secured bond.