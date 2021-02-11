High-speed chase leads to arrest of two on drug, other charges in Craven County

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase ensued following an attempted traffic stop in Bridgeton on Wednesday morning.

Brandon Manning, 30, of Piney Neck Road in Vanceboro and Clayton James Wright, 43, of 7745 River Road were arrested and taken into custody after the chase, which started after a Bridgeton police officer tried to stop the vehicle they were in at the intersection of NC Hwy. 55 and Blueberry Lane.

Manning was charged with speeding to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Wright was charged with maintaining a vehicle to possession a controlled substance. Manning was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $30,000 bond. Wright, who has several other methamphetamine charges pending and was out on bond, was placed under a $300,000 bond.

The high-speed chase led to a foot chase with Manning after a second Bridgeton officer and deputies from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit.

More related charges are expected. according to a post on the Bridgeton Police Department’s Facebook page.