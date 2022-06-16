JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A vehicle pursuit following a traffic stop led to a fatal crash Wednesday.

At approximately 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Toyota Scion driven by Racheal Powers of Swansboro. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to a Jacksonville Police Department press release.

Police said Powers was driving at a “high rate of speed” when she reached the intersection of Gum Branch Road and Williamsburg Parkway, resulting in a collision with another vehicle.

Powers was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the same hospital to be treated for injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Jacksonville Police Department is conducting an internal review of the pursuit. Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call Lt. Christopher Funcke at 910-938-6535.

