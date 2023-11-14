JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect(s) in a hit-and-run crash that killed the victim Monday night.

Trooper Violett said the crash happened on NC Hwy. 258 near Hickory Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Violett said the vehicle, a possible silver or gray Hyundai SUV, struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Officials were not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NC State Highway Patrol at any of their offices.