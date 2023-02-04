KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 96-year-old woman on Friday.

In a Facebook post, officials said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a call at 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Rd. in Duplin County. Mary Ella Bunn, 96, was struck by an unknown vehicle and died. The vehicle, believed to be a black GM truck or SUV, fled the scene. The vehicle is believed to have front-right damage.

Anyone with information should contact the State Highway Patrol at *HP or by calling (910) 296-1311 during normal business hours.