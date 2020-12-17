Highway Patrol looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the person involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a man who was changing his tire on the side of the road early Thursday.

Troopers said Phillip Barbour, 33, of Washington was outside of his vehicle working on a tire on Dan Taylor Road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, which fled the scene. Witnesses said the suspect’s vehicle was a dark in color Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck. It was last seen traveling south on Corsica Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at 919-733-3861 or *HP to reach Trooper Connor Wilson, who is investigating the incident.

