Highway Patrol looking for vehicle involved in crash that killed pedestrian in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian who was crossing the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 70 Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to U.S. 70 near Pender Street in Craven County at 12:46 a.m. after a call of a vehicle striking and killing a person who was trying to cross the highway. Officials said the vehicle, a dark gray Ford Fusion (model year 2010 to 2013), left the scene and continued westbound from the James City area.

Anyone who may have information about this vehicle and/or the operator of the vehicle is urged to contact the State Highway Patrol office in New Bern at 252-514-4714.