Hip hop star accused of raping high school student in Florence could get plea deal today

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Hip hop star Kodak Black will appear in court today on charges of raping a high school student after a concert in Florence, according to the prosecutor.

A plea deal of some sort is expected to be reached at the hearing, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, who could not provide further details. Black goes by two other names, Bill Kapri, which is his legal name, and Dieuson Octave, which is his birth name.

The “Tunnel Vision” star was charged with rape in 2016 after he was accused of attacking a teenage high school student in a hotel room after performing in Florence. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager, who was from Richland, reported the crime to her school nurse.

In 2019, Black was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges. He admitted he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

However, former President Trump granted a pardon to Black and others on the federal weapons conviction. Clements, at the time, said he was surprised by the pardon and that the rape charge from 2016 would still be pursued.