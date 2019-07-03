Holly Ridge man arrested on child pornography charge

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT)

Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged a Holly Ridge man on Tuesday for allegedly sharing pornographic images of a young child on the Internet.

On Tuesday, the OCSO Internet Crimes Against Children detectives and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) officers arrested Aaron Scott Halbeisen, age 31, of Sages Ridge Drive in Holly Ridge.

Investigators say Halbeisen had photographed sexually suggestive images of a 5-year-old female and shared those images on an image sharing website.

Halbeisen was charged with one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Additional charges are expected against Halbeisen as the investigation continues.

Halbeisen is being held at the Onslow County Jail, on a $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information in this case may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Lawrence at 910-989-4066, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2019009754 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.