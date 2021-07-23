Holly Ridge man facing attempted murder charges after woman, teen stabbed

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Holly Ridge man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he stabbed a woman and a teen Thursday night.

WNCT’s Kayla Schmidt reports Avery Brinson was arrested shortly after Holly Ridge police said he stabbed a woman and a teen at a home on South Hines Street around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. Both victims were stabbed multiple times and were transported to the hospital.

The woman, who is in her 40s, had serious injuries and was listed in stable condition. The teen was treated and released.

Brinson, 27, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor and assault. He was being held under a $200,000 bond.