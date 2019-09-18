Holly Ridge police ID suspect in vehicle burglaries

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WNCT) – Holly Ridge police said they have identified a woman suspected of several vehicle break-ins on Wednesday.



In a post on the Holly Ridge Police Department’s Facebook page, investigators said they have identified the suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the Village at Folkstone subdivision, located on Pamlico Drive.



In a comment on that post, police said they will release the suspect’s name after she has been served with the arrest warrants.



Earlier on Wednesday, HRPD posted a video on its Facebook page, which shows the suspect exiting the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle and attempting to break into nearby vehicles.

Suspect walking away Holly Ridge Police Department313 Sound RoadHolly Ridge, NC 28445(910) 329-4076RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019********NEWS RELEASE********Approximately 1:30am, on September 18, several vehicles were broken into in the Village of Folkstone subdivision. Surveillance video captured the female suspect exit the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and enter the victims vehicle. IF you can identify the suspect or suspect vehicle, contact the Holly Ridge Police at (910) 329-4076.Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity. Posted by Holly Ridge Police Department on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Aerial view of the Village at Folkstone subdivision on Pamlico Drive in Holly Ridge, NC (Google Maps)





