Police search for semi-truck involved in hit-and-run

Holly Ridge, NC Police

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WNCT) – The Holly Ridge Police Department is looking for a semi-truck allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Police said that at 9:21 a.m., a white semi-truck was pulling a mobile home northbound on US Highway 17 near the intersection of NC Highway 50 when the mobile home struck a utility wire going across US-17 and snapped a utility pole.

Debris fell onto US-17 and the wire damaged the passenger side of an SUV that was traveling southbound on US-17.

Police said the semi-truck and a pilot car following it did not stop after the accident.

Police posted a video on their Facebook page that shows the hit-and-run as it happened.

If you have any information contact the Holly Ridge Police Department at 910-329-4076.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

