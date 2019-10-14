Police search for semi-truck involved in hit-and-run

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WNCT) – The Holly Ridge Police Department is looking for a semi-truck allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Monday.



Police said that at 9:21 a.m., a white semi-truck was pulling a mobile home northbound on US Highway 17 near the intersection of NC Highway 50 when the mobile home struck a utility wire going across US-17 and snapped a utility pole.



Debris fell onto US-17 and the wire damaged the passenger side of an SUV that was traveling southbound on US-17.



Police said the semi-truck and a pilot car following it did not stop after the accident.

Police posted a video on their Facebook page that shows the hit-and-run as it happened.

If you have any information contact the Holly Ridge Police Department at 910-329-4076.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.