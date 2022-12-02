HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly man who was injured in a Hillsborough shoplifting in October has died from injuries he suffered in the incident, according to police.

The larceny — in which the suspect is still on the run — happened when a thief was exiting the Home Depot on October 18, Hillsborough police said.

The suspect forcefully shoved Gary Rasor to the ground and the case is now a homicide, according to surveillance video and police.

Rasor was still hospitalized four days later when he celebrated his 83rd birthday, his family told CBS 17 at the time.

Rasor’s wife, Yovone, told CBS 17 Friday night that her husband died Wednesday. Police said Friday night Rasor’s death was “due to complications from the injuries received.”

The North Carolina medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide, police said. Rasor was pushed on the concrete floor by the shoplifter, who was stealing pressure washers from the garden center, police said.

In surveillance video, the man is fleeing the store when Rasor steps in to help.

Yovone Rosor told CBS 17 in October that her husband recognized the shoplifter.

“He knows the guy is a thief. He’s been there, he’s seen him in the store before,” Yovone Rasor said. “And what he told me was that sometimes the guy will buy one or two items so he has a receipt, and then he’ll add more stuff to his cart and flash the receipt.”

The suspect, who police called “a menace to society” in a news release, left the store in a white, four-door, Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina temporary tag that was “obscured from witnesses.”

In their online announcement with surveillance video, the Hillsborough Police Department made their call to action clear: “We need YOUR help in identifying this guy before somebody else gets hurt.”