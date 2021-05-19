Home invasion suspect dead after attempted armed robbery in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One suspect is dead after an attempted armed robbery in Jacksonville.

On May 16, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Onslow County Sheriff Office deputies were dispatched to 12 Bailey Drive, lot 3, in reference to someone being shot. Upon their arrival, deputies said they found 28-year-old Xavier Jameel Newkirk behind his vehicle that was parked beside his residence.

Newkirk had been shot twice. deputies also located an unidentified subject who was deceased, lying approximately 80 yards away from the victim’s residence in an open yard between lot 2 and the roadway. He was wearing dark clothing, latex gloves, and wearing a ski mask.

Newkirk was transported to the U.S. Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune for medical treatment. He told investigators that he had been at a local nightclub before returning home and upon entering his residence, his dog was barking a lot. Seeing this behavior, Newkirk grabbed his firearm from his residence and exited the house with his dog.

It was at this time that Newkirk was immediately confronted and shot by an unknown subject. Newkirk said he was able to return fire in the direction of the person but was unsure if he hit anyone.

The deceased male is identified as 32-year-old Andrew James Bowden of Kenansville who is a suspect in the attempted armed robbery and attempted home invasion.

Deputies said during the course of the investigation, a pistol was recovered that belonged to Newkirk and a rifle was recovered from the driveway area of the mobile home park.

The motive for the incident is believed to be armed robbery. The investigation is continuing as an additional unidentified suspect is believed to be involved.

Newkirk is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. D. Tollefsrud at 910-989-4041, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, refer to case 2021-005694 when calling.