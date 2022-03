SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a shooting incident in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the shooting incident happened on Williams Street Friday.

The coroner’s office pronounced Aaron Scott Woodruff, 32, of Chesnee, dead at a hospital at 9 p.m. Friday night.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating this incident as a homicide and the investigation is in its early stages.