Homicide suspect arrested, charged in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect wanted in the June murder of a man was arrested on Monday.

Michael Wendell Lino, Jr. was reported to be at 709 Richardson Street. Elizabeth City Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the location, found Lino sitting in a 2007 Dodge Charger and took him into custody without incident. He was wanted in the June 9 shooting death of Daquan Mercer, 21, of Elizabeth City.

Four other people have also been arrested and charged in Mercer’s murder.

Lino was processed for the following Grand Jury Indictments, Murder (No bond), Conspiracy to Commit Murder (No bond). He was arrested on the following felony warrants, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with intent to kill and Discharge a weapon occupied property. He was also charged with the following misdemeanor warrants: Probation Violation, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle.

Lino’s total bond was set at $382,000. His next court appearance is Nov. 18 at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.