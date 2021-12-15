Hope Mills woman tried to burn down home with infant, man inside, sheriff says

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old woman was arrested Monday after deputies said she used lighter fluid in an attempt to burn down a home with an infant and man inside, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to a home on Brooklyn Circle in response to a domestic dispute.

Responding deputies were told Lashaundra Rector sprayed lighter fluid in the home in an attempt to burn it down, the sheriff’s office.

A 3-month-old and adult male were inside at the time, deputies said.

Rector set fire to the adult male’s belongings.

Rector of Hope Mills was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree arson and burning of personal property.

She was held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond due to the assaults being domestic violence-related.

Rector received a $7,500 secured bond during a Tuesday morning court appearance.