GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was sentenced Monday to a minimum of seven years and a maximum of nearly 9 1/2 years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of felony death by motor vehicle.

According to a press release from the Office of Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon Jr., Calvin Horne entered his plea in Pitt County Superior Court on Monday. He received the maximum sentence authorized by law.

The DA’s Office said the state presented evidence that Horne drove while impaired on Nov. 29, 2020, on Hwy. 264 in Greenville. Horne “unintentionally” struck and killed Aaron Chanakira with his vehicle.

“… The State’s presentation showed that following the collision the defendant failed several field sobriety tests and that an analysis of the defendant’s blood showed that he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11 BAC,” the press release reads. “The victim died as a result of injuries he sustained from being struck by the defendant’s vehicle.”

Chanakira’s family addressed the court Monday. Horne was sentenced by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount.

“The defendant’s plea brought to conclusion a terrible and tragic case,” the DA’s press release reads. “This case was brought to a successful resolution by the diligent work of the (State Highway Patrol) and all involved parties. The harsh but necessary sentence imposed by the Court should send a strong message that impaired driving cases will be rigorously prosecuted.”