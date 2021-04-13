Hubert man facing charges of distributing private images of woman without her consent

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Hubert man has been arrested and is facing charges in relationship to sharing and distributing private images of a woman without her consent.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Christopher Herndon on April 6 and charged him with 21 counts of disclosure of private images. He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 20, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit detectives received a report that a woman discovered private images of herself distributed over social media. The report was forwarded from the Tulsa, Okla., Police Department that Herndon, who had previously been in a relationship with the victim, distributed private images of her without her consent or knowledge.

Investigators said Herndon gained access to the victim’s Facebook account through her cell phone, which was reported lost or stolen. Herndon left Onslow County and stopped all communication with detectives before he was eventually arrested.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnston at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2020-3218 when calling.