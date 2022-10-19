ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday.

The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.

The company calls itself a “sweepstakes” business. Investigators found owner George Brown III and two workers — Tamecia Pettaway and Timquaysha Petteway — inside the gaming business, police said.

The three were charged with the following felonies:

Unlawful operation of any video gaming machine;

Unlawful promotion, operation, conduction of a server-based electronic gaming promotion;

Unlawfyl to possess any game terminal with a display that simulates a game ordinarily played on a slot machine;

Unlawful operation of an electronic machine or device to conduct a sweepstakes through the use of an entertaining display, including the entry process or the reveal of a prize;

Unlawful operation to promote a sweepstakes through the use of an entertaining display, including the entry process or the reveal of a prize;

Unlawful operation of five or more machines prohibited by Class G felony.

The three were also served a misdemeanor for poseessing and operating a device where the user is entilted to money, a credit, an allowance or anything of value.

Finally, all three were each booked on $50,000 secured bonds, but posted bail.