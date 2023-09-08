BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An inmate who escaped the Duplin County Detention Center Friday morning has been captured.

Edwin J. Rodriquez of Warsaw walked away from the facility while conducting custodial duties at the detention center, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. It was not announced what time the inmate escaped. He was incarcerated for non-violent drug charges and a probation violation, the Facebook post stated.

A $2,000 reward was being offered for his capture. Officials updated the Facebook post at 10 a.m. to say he was captured. No further details on his capture were included in the update.