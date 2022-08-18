GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an inmate who escaped from the county’s detention center in a food van Thursday morning.

Officials said Michael Wayne Glover, 33, broke out of the jail around 11 a.m. in a white food services truck with “Trinity Services” on the side. Glover is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds.

It was not indicated which direction the food truck was going. The sheriff’s office said Glover is not armed or dangerous. He was being held on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense, officials said.