KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An inmate being held in custody in Kinston and a Rocky Mount woman are facing charges of felony conspiracy to smuggle drugs into Lenoir County’s detention center.

Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit began an investigation on April 21 after a smuggling scheme was discovered by staff with Kinston’s W.E. Billy Smith Detention Center. They determined Ervin Lee Waters, the inmate, and Eboni Nicole Bridges conspired to deliver narcotics into the jail.

Waters was charged with felony conspiracy to possess a controlled substance at a prison or local confinement facility. He has since been served the warrant and has received a secured bond.

Bridges, who is still at large, will be charged with felony charges of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance at a prison or local confinement facility and providing contraband to an inmate.

“I would like to commend the detention staff — along with the Narcotics Unit — for their outstanding work,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “The awareness and attention to detail of the detention employee led to an investigation and charges for these individuals.”