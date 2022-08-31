WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A large law enforcement presence was at a home in Duplin County for what officials are calling an investigation into internet crimes against children.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan spoke with Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed an active scene at a home outside of Wallace. He said an investigation into internet crimes against children was going on at a home in the Friendly Acres area.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. Officials remained at the home gathering evidence late Wednesday morning. There was no information on arrests or if any items were taken from the home as part of the investigation.