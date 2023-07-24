KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A joint investigation by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two men on drug charges.

Joshua Waters and Jonathan Frizelle were arrested and are facing the following charges:

Waters:

Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Frizzelle:

One count of trafficking in methamphetamine

One count of resisting a public officer

One out-of-state governor’s warrant

Officials said the investigation began after both offices received complaints from residents about possible drug activity between the two. Both agencies determined the two men were operating a home near the county line to distribute crystal meth.

The investigative efforts led to a traffic stop on N.C. 55 near Mount Olive last Saturday. Both were in the vehicle. Deputies found five ounces of methamphetamine and a loaded gun, which were seized during the traffic stop.

Frizzelle attempted to flee the scene on foot but he was quickly located and arrested by Wayne County deputies.