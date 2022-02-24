JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Thursday marks one year since Jenna Franks, a transgender woman was found murdered in Jacksonville.

The case is being investigated by the Jacksonville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a homicide and potential federal hate crime.

Jenna’s body was found on February 24, 2021, near Ellis Boulevard and White Street. City workers were clearing the ditch area when they saw a body next to a creek. Whoever is responsible is likely familiar with the area where her body was discovered.

Many people have been interviewed during the course of the investigation. However, if someone knew Jenna personally and hasn’t spoken with investigators, please contact us. We need to be certain we have every piece of information available to find out what happened to Jenna.

There is a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the identity of the person(s) responsible for Jenna’s murder. Call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Jacksonville Police Department Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. You can remain anonymous.