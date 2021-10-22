Investigation into catalytic converter thefts leads to four arrests

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A lengthy investigation into the theft of catalytic converters has resulted in the arrest of four men in Lenoir County.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the investigation has been going on since mid-August. As a result, the following arrests were made:

Tony Hunt was arrested and charged with attempted larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Curtis Pate was arrested and charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy to commit larceny and misdemeanor larceny. Pate was given a $40,000 secured bond.

William Hill was arrested and charged with five counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, five counts of felony possession of stolen goods, first-degree trespassing. Hill was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Daniel Patrick King was arrested and charged with three counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle, six counts of felony possession of stolen goods, five counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, two counts of misdemeanor larceny of motor vehicle, one count of conspiracy to commit felony larceny, three counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and three counts of injury to personal property. Additionally, King was served with three orders for arrest for failing to appear in court for numerous wildlife violations. King has been confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

“Our citizens and business owners are tired of suspects like these taking money out of their pockets,” Ingram said. “We have had individuals, church vans, car lots, body shops, etc., that have been victims of these thefts involving catalytic converters. These crimes cost the business owner, individual and insurance companies lots of money.

“We know these may not be the only suspects who are committing these crimes, but the rest should take notice that we are going to identify you and charge you if you do this in Lenoir County.”