Investigation leads to arrest of Grimesland woman on drug charges

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gloria Daniels (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photo)

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Grimesland woman on drug-related charges.

Gloria Daniels, 67, was arrested on Tuesday. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit ended a months-long investigation involving the sale and delivery of drugs. A warrant was served on Daniels for charges that include:

  • Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (4 Counts)
  • Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for the Sale of Controlled Substance (2 Counts)
  • Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)

Daniels was released on an $180,000 unsecured bond. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV