Investigation leads to arrest of Grimesland woman on drug charges

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Grimesland woman on drug-related charges.

Gloria Daniels, 67, was arrested on Tuesday. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit ended a months-long investigation involving the sale and delivery of drugs. A warrant was served on Daniels for charges that include:

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (4 Counts)

Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for the Sale of Controlled Substance (2 Counts)

Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)

Daniels was released on an $180,000 unsecured bond.