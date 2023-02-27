KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A six-month drug investigation led to the arrest of a man in Kinston.

In a Facebook post to the Kinston Police Department page, officials said members of the police department’s Violent Crime Action Team concluded a six-month investigation into the sale of cocaine by Rodric Harrison. He was arrested after arriving in Kinston from South Carolina, with assistance from patrol officers and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrison was charged with two counts of sale/deliver schedule II, two counts of Sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of felony maintaining a conveyance.