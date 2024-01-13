LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man after a two-month drug investigation.

Marcus Robinson, 38, of Coleman Lane in La Grange, was arrested Friday on several charges following the investigation into the distribution of cocaine throughout Lenoir County. He was served a search warrant on the following charges after he was recently placed on parole for a gun charge:

Two charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Two charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Robinson was placed in the Lenoir County Jail on a secured bond.