Investigation leads to arrest of two in Pitt County on drug charges

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A three-month investigation into illegal drugs in Pitt County led to the arrest of two people on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with K-9 Units from the Patrol Division executed a traffic stop on a vehicle on N.C. Hwy. 11 South near Jolly Road. During a search of the vehicle, detectives seized almost 28 grams of heroin.

Tylasia Sharmaine Moye, 25, of Grifton was charged with the following:

Trafficking in Heroin by Transport (2 Counts)

Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale of Controlled Substance (2 Counts) Moye was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond.

Kavon Jabrae Chamberlain, 25, of Grifton was charged with the following:

Trafficking in Heroin by Transport (3 Counts)

Trafficking in Heroin by Possession (3 Counts)

Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin

Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale of Controlled Substance (2 Counts)

Chamberlain remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.