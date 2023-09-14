HAMILTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Martin County’s Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to the Duck Thru in Hamilton on Wednesday morning around 6:40. The dispatch was regarding a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to locate an individual who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. EMS arrived on the scene and the victim, who was not named, was transported to ECU Bertie for medical treatment.

Investigators said there was no evidence to suggest this was a random act and there was no evidence to suggest there was an ongoing threat. At the time, as a precaution, deputies were stationed at a nearby preschool and remained on the premises to ensure the safety of staff and children.