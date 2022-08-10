JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed.

Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high rate of speed, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green.

Deputies responded and were then called to a report of a single car crash. Callers who reported the incident said four Black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and fled on foot. Investigators determined the wrecked vehicle, a gray Scion XB, was stolen earlier in the day. Jacksonville police were investigating that incident. The other vehicle involved was said to be a dark-colored SUV.

No injuries were reported and the sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting. The N.C. State Highway Patrol and Jacksonville police are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers.