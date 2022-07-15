JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing additional sex-related charges against a minor after an investigation following his June 20 arrest.

Kevin Baldemar Diaz was initially arrested on June 20. He was taken before a magistrate and charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger and indecent liberties with a child.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said “several images and videos” depicting sexual acts were discovered in Diaz’s phone. Investigators found that Diaz was responsible for sending those files to the victim.

Based on those discoveries, additional criminal charges were approved against Diaz. He was arrested Thursday on the following charges: indecent liberties with a child; two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor; statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger; and dissemination of obsecenities to minors.

Diaz was issued an additional $225,000 secured bond, raising his total bond to $325,000.

OCSO said the investigation was sparked by a Crime Stoppers tip.