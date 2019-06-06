Investigators getting warrant on man involved in Morehead City bank robbery

Investigators are currently getting a warrant on a man involved in a bank robbery reported in Morehead City on June 6.

The Morehead City Police Department is currently getting a warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon on Christopher Shingleton.

Shingleton is currently at the Craven County Detention Center for a separate robbery in Havelock on June 15, police said.

There are other departments that are getting warrants for crimes in their respective jurisdictions as well.

The charges are a result of the consolidated effort of investigation between the Morehead City Police Department, the Jacksonville Police Department, the Havelock Police Department, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.



PREVIOUS:

The Morehead City Police Department has released a picture of the suspect involved in a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Police believe the suspect is a tall, thin, white man, with a pronounced chin and some facial hair.

Investigators have also released the picture of an SUV of interest.

The white Mazda CX-5 was last seen leaving the bank and turning east on Highway 24.

The SUV then turned west on Highway 70.

Police are searching for both the suspect and the driver of the Mazda CX-5.

PREVIOUS:

Officials are investigating a bank robbery reported in Morehead City Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at the First Bank located on the corner of Highway 24 and Hodges Street around 3:22 p.m.

The bank is closed as Morehead City Police Department is investigating the robbery.

Police are actively searching for a suspect or suspects.

According to officials, one suspect appears to be a thin white male approximately 6′-6’2.

That suspect was seen wearing a long brown wig.

Officials are investigating the case as an armed robbery.

Police are coordinating with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office to help with the investigation.