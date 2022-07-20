JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Attorney General is cracking down on ghost guns in the state.

He recently joined 18 other states in support of a federal rule that helped close the “ghost gun loophole.”

A ghost gun is a weapon without a serial number. Ghost gun owners can buy the parts to put the weapon together. Since it’s just parts, they don’t have to follow the same rules and regulations as purchasing a normal gun, like submitting background checks.

“Gun violence is increasing dramatically. There’s almost a 33% increase from one year over to the next from 2020 over 2019,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Stein said there have been about 20,000 ghost guns discovered at crime scenes across the nation. He said that means there could be hundreds here in the state.

“It’s an increasing problem. I just had a meeting with chiefs of police. And they said they are seeing them on the scene of crimes more and more,” said Stein.

9OYS spoke with several sheriff’s offices across Eastern North Carolina and they all say they haven’t seen this issue with ghost guns come up yet.

“If you take an un-serialized gun, so-called ghost gun, and then add stuff and make it a functional firearm, you’re actually creating a functional firearm, and then it is untraceable. So, we’re concerned about that,” said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller.

One gun shop manager in Onslow County said she’s seen the kits to make the guns sold at bigger gun shows in Raleigh and Charlotte.

“If you’re the right age, and you’re a law-abiding citizen, I’m not going to tell you what you can and can’t do with your rights. But ghost guns are different because they are sold as a kit. They’re sold with instructions on how to assemble them,” said Manager/Operator at Surf City Guns and Ammo, Dorothy Royal.

“The way that they get away with selling them is that they’re not put together and they’re just sold as products. And regardless of what the products are, it’s designed to be a firearm.”