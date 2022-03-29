SYLVA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina said two boys are dead after a shooting over the weekend.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting off Ferguson Road in Sylva on Sunday and found two boys, ages 10 and 15, shot, WLOS-TV reported.

The boys were taken to Harris Hospital, then flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville, where Noah Joseph Ensley, 15, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, officials said. Bridger Owen Ensley, 10, died Monday afternoon, Jackson County Maj. Shannon Queen said.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. No further details were released.