Jacksonville homeless man charged with vehicle theft, threatening to kill woman if she called authorities

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville homeless man is facing several charges after police said he stole a woman’s vehicle and threatened to kill her if she called law enforcement.

Justin Alan Hammonds, 35, who is listed as homeless, was arrested by deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 26 and charged with the following:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle – Felony

Larceny – Felony

Financial Card theft – Felony

Identify Theft – Felony

Using an Illicit Card – Misdemeanor

Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor

Investigators said the sheriff’s office got a call on Feb. 10 about a woman who said she was threatened. She said she helped a friend move and Hammonds, who was assisting in the move, asked if he could do laundry at the victim’s home. The woman agreed.

Hammonds then stole her vehicle and several items from her home.

Hammond was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $27,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Det. M. Hipple at (910) 455-3113, or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case 2021001547 when calling.